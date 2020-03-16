Govt taking emergency measure to contain coronavirus: CS Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar presided a meeting over the Corona virus prevention and government action in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar presided a meeting over the Corona virus prevention and government action in the province.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, DG PDMA, Colonel Ahmar of Southern Command and others.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the provincial government is taking emergency measures to protect the people and has taken urgent measures in the prevention of coronavirus and the administration is trying to make the public aware of the disease like coronavirus.

He said that the protection from Corona virus is possible through precaution and that it is important to take the most precautionary measures.

He said that the provision of food items and masks and gloves for the people at Taftan border should be avoided.

CS said that by refusing to attend public gatherings, restaurants or other events people can stop virus from spreading. He directed the Secretary Health to arrange public awareness through billboards on the precautionary measures given and a public awareness campaign on the virus.

On the occasion, the meeting was informed that 2797 pilgrims are presently placed at Taftan Border, out of which 413 are from Balochistan province and the rest belonging to other provinces, who will be sent after quarantine.

Chief Secretary directs the authorities to dispatch 500 tents immediately to Chaman border.

