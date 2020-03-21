‘Govt taking all measures to prevent spread of coronavirus: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan has asked the people not to oppose establishing quarantine centers in their area and said that the government was setting up this facility for the people who were returning from Iran. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan has asked the people not to oppose establishing quarantine centers in their area and said that the government was setting up this facility for the people who were returning from Iran.

Talking to newsmen after visiting Control Room of PDMA, here on Saturday, he said that the people set on fire quarantine, the government established in western bypass on the outskirts of the

provincial, capital, Quetta.

He said that the government has taken all preventive measures against Coronavirus and put a ban on inter-provincial and inter-city transport and closed shopping malls and big markets in

Quetta for three weeks to protect the people from deadly virus. He appealed to the people of Balochistan to stay-inside of their homes for 10 days.

“I appeal to the people to not come out of their homes for next 10 days for their own protection from virus,” Jam Kamal said adding that ‘travelers are one of the biggest causes of spreading

corona virus in Balochistan and rest of the country as well. He said that decision to Lock Down is a Temporary move. We will provide maximum possible relief to the daily wagers. People are also requested to avoid travelling in public Transport.

Chief Minister Balochistan said that government took the best measures for pilgrims in Taftan. All the pilgrims belonging to other provinces were provided the transport by the government to take them to their areas.

Jam Kamal said that “not all of the pilgrims are tested positive, all of them have been sent to native areas”.

He said that Taftan is a desert area, still government ensured all possible facilities in the barren area. People coming from abroad, are the main source for the spread of Coronavirus.

He said Taftan is a far flanged and rugged terrain. Government of Balochistan instantly took the notice of such a big challenge and considered it a national issue.

Replying to a question Jam Kamal Khan Chief Minister Balochistan said, Balochistan still required more screen testing kits, we have already requested federal government in this regard.

Authorities of provincial disaster management authority Balochistan PDMA Balochistan gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister Balochistan regarding preventive measures taken for Corona Virus by

the authority in the province. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Alyani expressed full satisfaction over the efforts and struggle of PDMA against the challenge of corona virus in the Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan visited Rural Development Academy and reviewed the quarantine center established in the city. “Pilgrims should be allowed to go home immediately and be advised to stay in their homes for a further 14 days,” Chief Minister directed. He also reviewed the Pre-Fab residential facilities.

Chief Minister directed that containers shall immediately be dispatched for the quarantine center of Mian Ghundi.

CM Jam Kamal visited different areas of Quetta city, directed the Commissioner Quetta to seal showrooms, and crowded placed of the city immediately.

