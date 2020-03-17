Govt set up control room for coronavirus vigilance

QUETTA: On the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, a control room has been set up in the Chief Secretariat to monitor the current situation, prevention and precautions of Corona virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

All the concerned departments, commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to keep in touch with the control room for all kinds of coordination and needs.

All the concerned departments, commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to keep in touch with the control room for all kinds of coordination and needs.

Additional Secretary Captain (Retd) Farrukh Atiq Khan has been appointed in charge of the control room and the Ft. Lt (Retd) Yasir Hussain has been appointed Deputy Focal Person۔

