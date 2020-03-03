Govt sends 6500 masks and medicines worth of 2.5 million at Pak-Iran border

QUETTA: Chairing a meeting to review provincial government’s efforts against Novel Coronavirus, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has directed quality care of pilgrims living in Quarantine established at Taftan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt retd Fazeel Asghar, Secretaries, DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Quetta and Director General Health were present in the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed the situation at provincial bordering towns after Novel Coroanvirus outbreak in Iran while Secretary Health Mudassir Waheed Malik briefed the Chief Minister regarding health facilities and exercise being adopted at Taftan border in order to prevent Coronavirus.

“Health department has declared Pakistan House at Taftan border as Quarantine where more than 300 pilgrims recently returned from Iran being screened-out of Novel Coronavirus.” Secretary Health said 6500 masks and medicines worth of 2.5 million rupees have been delivered to health official at Pak-Iran border.

Pakistan has closed Pak-Iran entry points while Pak-Afghan border is temporarily closed for seven days in order to prevent the Coronavirus outbreak in Balochistan.

Secretary Health said, NIH’s Mobile Testing Laboratory would be reached at Taftan border today while 30 beds isolation wards being established in Taftan, Turbat and Quetta.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Zarkoon has informed the meeting that PDMA has provided 12 container in order to ensure living facilities for pilgrims at Taftan border added we have purchased additional 20 containers.

“Food items and other facilities being provided to pilgrims.” Mr. Zarkoon added.

However, Chief Minister Balochistan has reviewed efforts to establish a Quarantine and Isolation Centers in Quetta directed C&W department, Commissioner Quetta and DG PDMA to assist health department.

Provincial Government has announced to finalize all preparations in order to handle any emergency like situation in Quetta. CM Balochistan directed authorities to set all necessary arrangements in Fatima Jinnah Hospital and Sheikh Zahid Hospital’s isolation wards.

Chief Minister directed authorities to finalize computerized data of all pilgrims and people returned from Iran, “Government of Balochistan has finalized exercise regarding return of pilgrims of other province and they would be allowed to return after completion of Quarantine period.” Jam Kamal said if any pilgrims tested positive of Coronavirus would be kept in isolation ward for additional period.

Balochistan Government has also decided to establish Emergency and Relief Centre in order to ensure provision of quality healthcare and relief to masses during natural catastrophes.

