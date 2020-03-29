Govt releases 10 million for all Commissioner: Buledi

QUETTA: Finance Minister of Balochistan Mir Zahoor Buledi has said that 10 million rupees have been issued to each commissioner in Balochistan, while more than one billion rupees have also been released to PDMA. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Finance Minister of Balochistan Mir Zahoor Buledi has said that 10 million rupees have been issued to each commissioner in Balochistan, while more than one billion rupees have also been released to PDMA.

“Emergency measures are being taken in Balochistan to control spread of coronavirus,” Mir Zahoor buledi said while speaking at a press conference in PDMA office in Quetta on Sunday. He was accompanied by provincial minister Saleem Khosa and DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon,

Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi said that emergency measures are taken to combat the coronavirus. “There is no crisis in the province,” he said.

“The government has issued Rs. one crore to each commissioner. The PDMA has also been issued more than one billion rupees,” he said and added that at present 141 people are affected by 131 are pilgrims and 10 are local transmissions.

“We have the capacity to keep 2,033 people in the isolation wards. Apart from this, the Health and Emergency Village is also undergoing at a rapid speed,” he said.

In response to a question, he said, “We have taken steps for the pilgrims, while utilizing all the available resources, but people from other provinces want to take credit for the good work”.

Zahoor buledi said that the data of eight hundred thousand people working on daily wages has been completed, for those Rs. 2.4 billion rupees will be provided, apart from that, at a cost of Rs. 1 billion, rations will be distributed in houses.

