Govt intends to use social media to present a positive image of Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, incumbent government has been taking initiatives to introduce Balochistan’s positive picture through social and communication sources claimed we have opened trade and entertainment doors in Balochistan.

He shared these views on Saturday while meeting with CEI Individual Land Gul Meena Asad here in Quetta, “We have been keenly working to foster investment in provincial numerous sector thus Expos being conducted of lucrative departments.” Jam Kamal said.

The Chief Minister stresses upon need to highlight a positive picture of Balochistan in order to win confidence of national and foreign companies.

“Peace has been restored in Balochistan hence foreign tourists, investors, business community and players could step in Balochistan.” CM Balochistan said added pans being made regarding conducive activities in Balochistan from Gwadar to Zhob.

Citing Gwadar, Jhal Magsi and Hub Jeep rally Jam Kamal said, a motorcycle rally would be conducted in June 2020 while annual Ziart festival being expanded to high-level.

The CEO Individual Land lauded provincial government’ efforts in promoting tourism and entertainment in Balochistan informed the Chief Minister that provincial youth being trained of Media Development and Mobile Journalism in order to aware them regarding digital use of social media.

