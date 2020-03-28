Govt improving its coronavirus strategy: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is closely working with all provinces. Government is improving its strategy to deal with coronavirus,

Addressing a video conference, SAPM Dr Firdous said that National Coordination Committee (NCC) is reviewing measures to prevent spread of the virus. She added that NDMA is providing equipment to hospitals and other staff.

He also informed that three journalists from Punjab have contracted the deadly coronavirus. However, she assured that NDMA will provide protection kits to journalists and said that protection of journalists is governmnet’s top priority.

Earlier, Dr Firdous said that taking precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus was responsibility of every person.

In a tweet, the SAPM said today the second session of consultations with provincial information ministers would be held to create public awareness, and contacts and exchange of information among federal and provincial governments more effective and harmonious.