Govt imposes health emergency at border areas: Umair

CHAGAI: Liasion Assistant to Balochistan Chief Minister and the focal person for corona virus prevention Mir Umair Mohammad Hassani has warned strict actions against those found indulge in human trafficking along the borders with Iran and Afghanistan in Balochistan.

In a statement issued here Mr Hassani said health emergency had been imposed on the Pak-Iran and Pak-Afghan borders in Balochistan to avoid the spread of novel corona virus therefore all entry and exit points along both borders were closed immediately.

He further said that if illegal immigrants found somewhere in a house or buses legal action would be taken against the concerned people and Transport Company. “The provincial government is taking all out efforts to combat the menace of corona virus in Balochistan under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and no one would be allowed to play with the lives of people.” Mr Hassani maintained.

