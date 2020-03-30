Govt has no record of any travelers enter in Balochistan: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said, under available resources Government of Balochistan taking measures to stem Coronavirus spread in the province and ensure provision of quality healthcare for patients infected by the fatal virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, under available resources Government of Balochistan taking measures to stem Coronavirus spread in the province and ensure provision of quality healthcare for patients infected by the fatal virus.

He shared these views on Monday while briefing the senior journalists of the province regarding government’s measures against COVID19 global pandemic added we are in state of alert since the coronavirus outbreak surfaced in Iran, “In first phase we sealed our border with Iran but the Iranian Government sent our pilgrims at Taftan border under open sky hence we had to led them in.” Jam Kamal said.

“We declared emergency as pilgrims commenced to return to Pakistan through Taftan border, under available resources we quarantined more than 5000 pilgrims in Balochistan and provided them healthcare.”

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani lamented over response of Federal Government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other provinces despite known the alarming situation added Health Department and PDMA were functionalized as Iran came in grip of COVID19,

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, Balochistan Government kicked-off safety arrangements and after hosting thousands of pilgrims, we returned them to their respective provinces after providing them healthcare and screening facilities at Taftan and Quetta quarantines.” Jam Kamal added.

While taking feedback and suggestion from senior Journalists regarding efforts against COVID19, Chief Minister revealed, government hasn’t any record of travelers entered in to Pakistan through Afghanistan and Iran border before last week of February, “Yet provincial government has released funds of rupees two billions in against Coronavirus pandemic while measures being lifted to ensure provision of relief to daily wagers turned empty handed after lockdown.” Jam Kamal said announced a relief package would be announced for daily wagers.

“A quarantine being established at Chaman along with Pak-Afghan border where 2000 suspected people would kept for treatment while utilization of funds and equipment purchase being monitored in order to ensure neutrality.”

CM Balochistan further said, 65 acers relief and emergency centers being established in Quetta and Taftan while testing kits, masks, gloves, ventilators and other equipment being purchases which would be handed over to doctors and health staff working in isolation wards.

Urging opposition to joint government hands in battle against COVID19 the Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said, Coronavirus has become a global issues hence Balochistan Government has decided to take on-board opposition parties in every single decision during Coronavirus pandemic.

