Govt collectively taking steps to cope with coronavirus: CM Kamal

He expressed these views in his message in connection with “Pakistan Day”.

Chief Minister said that today’s day is collective reflection of thoughts and leadership of Iqbal and this day the Muslims of Sub-continent truly determined their destination and they completely supported the practical struggle of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah his comprehension, conviction and political vision.

He said that his struggle gave a unique identity and separate nation to Muslim instead of minority and who did not accept any constitution which was contradict to the rights of Muslims of Sub-continent.

Chief Minister said that the resolution guarantees the foundation of the establishment of a separate Muslim state on the map of the world and the determination and protection of the rights of the different nations.

Chief Minister said today is the day of renewal of the pact that we will not hesitate from sacrifices for the security, stability and development of our country.

Chief Minister said we as individuals, as a conscious, united and responsible nation, will also have to deal with the challenges that we face, adding that we have to pay our obligations collectively.

Chief Minister in his message prayed that Allah Almighty give Pakistan peace and prosperity and protect our nation from infectious diseases like coronavirus.

