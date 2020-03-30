Ghafoor Haideri calls for collective efforts to overcome coronavirus

QUETTA: Secretary General of Jamiat Ulmae Islam, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that it is the responsibility of the Balochistan government to ensure that every deserving has been fed. It is the collective responsibility of the society to fight against the coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“All the workers are taking part in the relief work, but unfortunately, government is not serious enough to tackle the deadly virus. We pay tribute to doctors and police all over the country and ask the people to take precautions and do not leave the homes without need, by following the instructions of the medical experts,” Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said in a statement issued.

He further said that the Balochistan government, like other provinces, has a responsibility during the pandemic, no one deserves to starve and must be taken care of. “We all pay our tribute to doctors and police across the country, who are providing their services, across the province. Ration is being distributed in whole country except in Balochistan,” he added.

“I also told the parliamentary committee that Balochistan should also be taken into consideration. People should take the guidance and precautions explained by the medical experts. Do not leave the houses without need and try to remain at home,” Haideri said.

He said that government should make a comprehensive strategy, in case of longer lockdown. It is the most important thing to protect the lives of our people from the coronavirus.

“If anyone can help his neighbor, then he must take part in this difficult time. The nation needs a collective initiative. We must ask for forgiveness,” he added.

Ghafoor Haidri said that the country needs good leadership at the moment. “China has controlled the virus, but we have no system to do the same.

The nation needs to deal with this outbreak by uniting at single platform,” Secretary General of JUI F said.

It is important that in order to prevent this virus, government has to be practically operational. “At present, the country is facing problems and in need of a true leader. Leaders who can not take the country forward, must step down,” he said.

He added that the virus has spread due to negligence of the federal and Balochistan government. “We all know that who is responsible for this? our rulers should have called a national conference on this important issue but sadly it didn’t occurred.

