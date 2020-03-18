GB reports Pakistan’s first coronavirus death

The first death from COVID-19 was reported in Pakistan on Wednesday when a patient in Gilgit Baltistan succumbed to the disease. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, the deceased was a 90-year-old man. He was a resident of Chilas and had been under treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Gilgit for the past four days.

Faraq said that the man had no travel history, indicating that it was a case of secondary transmission.

Sindh’s cases continued to experience a surge on Wednesday, with the provincial tally crossing 180 cases.

In Pakistan, overall, the total number of cases crossed has 250.

Since the outbreak started in December last year, more than 200,000 people in 160 countries have been affected, and more than 8,000 have died.

The rate of infections in China — where the virus is said to have originated — is slowing down, with 99.9% of new cases in the last week being reported elsewhere in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

