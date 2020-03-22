Four new coronavirus case in Balochistan, total goes up to 108

QUETTA: Four new cases reported from Balochistan, as tally reached to 108. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Four new cases reported from Balochistan, as tally reached to 108.

According to the daily situation report, issued by the health directorate of Balochistan, numbers of Coronavirus patients in the province have reached to 108.

106 Coronavirus patients are currently under treatment in Shaikh Zyad Hospital Quetta, while others 2 are admitted in Fatima Jinnah hospital of Quetta. All the patients are kept under critical observation.

So far, 1405 suspects of Coronavirus have been tested, out of those 108 have been diagnosed with deadly virus.

On the other hand, 1043 suspects have been cleared after their reports suggested negative for Coronavirus. 337 suspects of Coronavirus still await their test results.

Like this: Like Loading...