LAHORE: Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Dr Mubashir Hasan passed away on Saturday morning. The late leader was the general secretary of the PPP-Shaheed Bhutto group.

Former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had founded the PPP at the house of Mubashir Hasan back in 1967. Hasan was installed as finaince minister when Bhutto came to power after winning the elections.

