FM Qureshi isolates himself after returning from China

ISLAMABAD: As a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday has isolated himself after returning from his two-day trip to China.

While talking to media, the foreign minister said Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times. He said the visit to China was aimed at expressing solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people regarding the outbreak of coronavirus.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has also telephonically contacted his Iranian counterpart and requested not to send Pakistani pilgrims altogether.

The FM said we will have to maintain balance to deal with the coronavirus as complete lockdown will create many problems. China has dealt with the problem through a targeted approach, he reminded.

Shah Mahmood further urged the media to continue its awareness campaign about coronavirus and inform people about preventive measures.