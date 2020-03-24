First coronavirus death confirmed in Lahore, toll reaches 7 in Pakistan

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has confirmed death of first coronavirus patient in Lahore. In a tweet she said, the 57-year-old patient identified as Afrasiyab, who was admitted in Mayo Hospital,

The minister further said: “These are indeed difficult times for the whole country. Only way we can fight this pandemic is by staying indoors and following the precautionary measures.,

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced a 14-day partial lockdown in the province in order to take strict measures to contain the coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and self-quarantine aimed at thwarting the emergence of new cases.

Parks and public places will remain closed and ban has been imposed on pillion riding, however, this restriction will not apply to families.

Gatherings of all kinds for social, religious or any other purpose at any public or private have also been banned.

The notification said that health services including hospitals, laboratories, medical stores, and grocery shops will remain open.