Fighting coronvairus: Buzdar thanks Murad for donating N95 masks

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar thanked CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Thursday for donating N-95 masks to the province.

The Punjab government is thankful to you for the gesture,” Buzdar told Shah over a phone call.

In this time of need, everyone needs to help each other. Through a united front we can defeat the virus,” Buzdar said.

He added that they will successfully defeat the pandemic with the help of the people.

Shah on Wednesday had said Sindh would keep 200,000 masks out of the 500,000 donated by China and will share the rest with other provinces.

Sindh and Punjab have been the worst hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Out of the 1,102 cases in the country, 417 have been reported in Sindh and 323 in Punjab.