Fight coronavirus: BMC gets 49 new ventilators

QUETTA: Following the directives of Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, health department has set all arrangements to install 49 ventilators in province's biggest hospital Bolan Medical Hospital.

It may be mentioned here that before taking notice of Chief Minister Balochistan regarding dysfunctional ventilators the said hospital was running without any functional ventilator.

“Unfortunately, province’s biggest hospital was being run without ventilators, but after CM Jam Kamal’s notice, health department has arranged 49 ventilators which would be installed at priority level.” Medical Superintendent (MS) BMC said on Saturday added the ventilators would be helpful in providing healthcare to patients infected with COVID19.

“07 ventilators would be installed in Intensive Care Unit of BMC while 02 portable and 40 disposable ventilators are available now at BMC Hospital.” Abro added.

The MS urged people of Balochistan to avoid panic following COVID19 spread because health department was ready to handle any emergency like situation, “Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani personally monitoring COVID19 operation in the province.” Dr. Saleem Abro said vowed to defeat Coronavirus in Balochistan.

MS said that the people should not worry about current situation as the hospital was prepared to meet any emergent situation, adding that Chief Minister was personally monitoring the hospitals of the province and it was matter of satisfaction that steps taken by the provincial government to contain corona virus were result oriented.

He said that in the battle of corona virus we would defeat the virus and the extra ordinary steps taking by the Chief Minister Balochistan was proof of that and the support to doctors and paramedical staff had further emboldened their courage.

