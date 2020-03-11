Farman Zarkoon, Dr. Wang Zhihua discuss investment opportunities in Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Executive Balochistan Board of Investment Farman Zarkoon meets with Chinese Embassy Minister Consular Dr. Wang Zhihua to discuss investment opportunities in Balochistan and development of special economic zones. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The consular assured that Chinese government would provide full support to the development of the special economic zones being set up in Hub and Bostan and the establishment of Chinese industries here, as well as assist in seeking development partners, he said.

As the situation of Corona virus is improving, the delegation of Chinese industries will soon visit Balochistan’s Special Economic Zones and review investment related measures.

Farman Zarkoon, chief executive of the Balochistan Investment Board, thanked the Chinese official and said that the provincial government led by Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan has a keen interest in promoting investment and economic activities in Balochistan and sees Chinese investment and support with appreciation.

He said that China has played its role in the development and prosperity of Balochistan in the past. The China Economic Corridor CPEC is a prime example of this, further Chinese investment would be greatly welcomed and all facilities will be provided to Chinese investors and industrialists.

