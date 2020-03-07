On the occasion of women’s International Day 2020, I want to encourage all the women that this day should not only be based on few rallies, holding banners in hands and speeches. It is time to persuade society for empowering women. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

On the occasion of women’s International Day 2020, I want to encourage all the women that this day should not only be based on few rallies, holding banners in hands and speeches. It is time to persuade society for empowering women.

Women empowerment means empowering women by making them feel an equal part of society by educating them, making them self-sufficient, giving them equal roles in managing the society and important of all, respecting them for their contribution.

In today’s modern era, women empowerment is a hot topic all over the world for which it is high time to take it seriously. It is a burning issue and also a serious concern for all, which refers to making women independent of their own. Women empowerment ensures that every women has equal rights in a society as men have. It eradicates thoughts of inequality between men and women. It is a call for women to raise their voice against social issues like domestic violence, dowry demand, sexual harassment on work place.

The ultimate aim of women empowerment is to give similar rights to females as given to the men. This does not mean just financially, but women should have equal rights in every affair of the society. For that matter, women empowerment gives them an equitable power of participation in politics too. While the community, in the old times, did not give political priority to women, today they hold every political right. A woman has the right to vote, give opinions, get a fair chance to be elected and do everything that is fair enough to play the political game.

Apart from being financially independent and having equal political rights, they hold their own freedom of life. Women empowerment gives them the liberty to make their own choices. They should be allowed to participate in meaningful decisions at schools, home and everywhere that stands as a part of their life.

We can empower women by changing the mindset of society. There is a lot of examples right from the time of independence till today, the women have done great.

We should talk to the parents depriving their daughters from education. Likewise, it is good to celebrate Women Day since and make the society aware of the importance of women empowerment. A single day’s celebration can bring awareness and a lot of change.

Women empowerment is a critical section of any woman’s life. It is like an asset that helps her lead her own life. As a woman, never fear for anything. Be bold to face you and the world will be successful one day.

In women empowerment, societies also play a major role. We as citizens should make our environment safer for girls, allow them to fulfill their dreams, live a restriction-free life. We should make them feel comfortable in their work place. For this, it is very essential to inculcate a noble vision in our mind. We should first start this from our own family and homes.

I, as student of BSc nursing degree program feel that our profession is comprised of 90% of females but our rights are being suppressed. Now this is time to raise our voice for our empowerment not only in nursing profession but also in society.

We can make our society and nation develop faster by accepting the contribution from girls towards the nation.

History has set motivating examples on how girls have achieved their dreams. We can bring the change in our society, as change comes from within us.

The Writer is a Student of BSc Nursing Degree program college of Nursing Quetta at University of Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...