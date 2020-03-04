Emergency measures afoot to curb Coronavirus: CS Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochsitan capt retd Fazeel Asghar on Wednesday chaired a meeting in order to review government’s efforts against Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) in Balochistan vowing utilization of all resources to curb the virus penetration in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The meeting thoroughly reviewed arrangements at Pak-Iran and Pak-Afghan borders while Secretary Health briefed the meeting regarding health facilities for pilgrims at Quarantine and isolation wards established Taftan border.

Addressing the meeting Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, government has decided to Prefab building at Taftan and Chaman border in order to establish Quarantine and Isolation wards, “Public should pursue the safety precautions against Novel Coronavirus because the virus could be prevented by following safety.” Fazeel Asghar said stressed upon religious scholars, civil society and tribal elders to contribute in government’s awareness campaign against COVID 19.

The Chief Secretary further said, provincial government has been working on strategy regarding return of pilgrims being kept at Taftan border.

