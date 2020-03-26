Educational Institutes across Pakistan will remain Closed till 31 May

Asad Umar Planning Minister has said that in view the novel coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan , the educational institutions across country will remain closed till May 31, 2020. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Asad Umar Planning Minister has said that in view the novel coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan , the educational institutions across country will remain closed till May 31, 2020.

While addressing a press briefing on the measures taken in National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad on Thursday,Asad Umar said that the government is following comprehensive strategy to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

He further said that the Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding aid package to the needy people

Zafar Mirza Special Assistant on Health said that the number of active coronavirus patients in Pakistan are 1,128. 21 patients have recovered and sent to homes.3

Muhammad Afzal National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chief said that 50,000 coronavirus testing kits will reach Karachi airport tomorrow. He added more equipment will also be delivered soon.

Afzal added that brotherly nation China is also sending a walk through testing machine to detect coronavirus which will reach Pakistan soon. “We have booked 42,000 rooms in different hotels for the purpose of quarantine.”

