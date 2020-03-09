Dummar says govt put province on path to development

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for PHE and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar has said, Balochistan has been pushed on development track as economic importance of our province doubled after Chinese Investment stressed upon to enhance their skills in order to win opportunities from foreign investment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for PHE and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar has said, Balochistan has been pushed on development track as economic importance of our province doubled after Chinese Investment stressed upon to enhance their skills in order to win opportunities from foreign investment.

He shared these views on Monday while inaugurating 132kv grid station and sports stadium in Ziarat added current government utilizing all resources to uplift development in Balochistan and ensure relief for masses.

“Every single individual of my constituency is important for me hence I have commenced equal development schemes through the constituency.” Dummar said added era of prosperity begins in Balochistan.

He further said, along with development schemes, current government has been fostering sports activities throughout Balochistan that would make sure healthy activities for provincial youth, “Sports Complexes being constructed in all districts of Balochistan, Sports Stadium in Ziarat would impart sports opportunities for local youth and they would be able to present their sports skills at national and international level.” Provincial Minister added.

Talking on economic activities in Pakistan and Balochistan, Mr. Noor Muhammad Dummar said, future of Pakistan lies with Balochistan thus current regimes and institution are same page, “Peace has restored in Balochistan and new economic opportunities being surfaced for provincial youth.” He said stressed upon masses to play their role in development of Balochistan.

