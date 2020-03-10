Dummar for timely completion of uplift projects

QUETTA: Provincial Minister Noor Mohammad Dummar has said that progress in development works, better monitoring and timely completion is essential. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister Noor Mohammad Dummar has said that progress in development works, better monitoring and timely completion is essential.

A meeting of officers of all the departments of Ziart chaired by the provincial minister PHE and WASA Noor Mohammad Dummar was held.

All the officers of all departments attended the meeting, as provincial minister and DC Ziarat was briefed by the officers about the affairs of the departments.

While addressing, Noor Mohammad Dummar said that officers are servants of the public, as they should go into the field, listen the problems and solve them, officers work under a teamwork and focus their service to the public.

“We will encourage those officers who work for the development any prosperity of the district. Now is the time for us to address the problems of the people on a priority basis,” he added.

He said that, “we believe in practical steps and addressing problems of the people. We will solve the issues of the district and serve the people to resolve their problems on a priority basis, while action wil be taken on on public complaints against officers,” Dummar said.

Like this: Like Loading...