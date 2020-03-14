Dual Presidency in Afghanistan

The US-Taliban Peace Agreement is that, US has started withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan as per agreed formula.the American military spokesperson in Afghanistan, US military has begun its “conditions-based reduction of forces to 8,600 over 135 days.” Besides, President Ashraf Ghani has also agreed to release the 5000 Taliban prisoners. Earlier, President Ghani had denied release of Taliban prisoners which caused a deadlock and even Taliban attacked on Afghan military posts which was retaliated by US air strikes on Taliban. After a telephonic conversion between President Trump and Taliban Leader Mullah Baradar, the situation has improved a lot. However, AFGHANISTAN plunged deeper into political crisis Monday as the rivals for the country’s leadership — Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah — have declared themselves president at rival inauguration ceremonies that were marked by at least two blasts. It comes as Afghanistan prepares to enter peace talks with the Taliban, hoping to end years of violence. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A major roadblock to start of intra-Afghan dialogue as envisaged in the US-Taliban peace deal seems to have been removed as President Ashraf Ghani has agreed to a mechanism for release of 5,000 Taliban detainees. However, inauguration of his rival Abdullah Abdullah as self-proclaimed President adds to the prevailing confusion and uncertainty in the conflict-ridden country and the development would have grave implications for the position of the Government in the dialogue. According to the Electoral Commission incumbent Ashraf Ghani narrowly won September’s vote, but Abdullah Abdullah alleges the result is fraudulent. US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to work out a power-sharing arrangement between the two camps, with people on the ground clear-eyed about what two rival administrations would mean for Afghanistan. This complication could have been avoided if there were no presidential elections before final outcome of the intra-Afghan dialogue, which are meant to develop consensus on future political arrangement and power sharing among all stakeholders. There is concern on the US side too, and not just among negotiators, that the Taliban will not stick to their agreement on the Afghan constitution. Both they and the regime seem to be assuming the Taliban will regain power, which shows the USA did not do a good job of cementing the constitution they handed down. More important, it seems that things they introduced, like democratic government and women’s rights, are not owned by the Afghan people. In short, they are not willing to fight, even peacefully, for these changes. Moreover, They were endangered until the USA ‘persuaded’ the Afghan government. It was pressed hard enough on Pakistan to make the Taliban negotiate. Now it is its turn. The Afghan government may not object to talks as such, and in fact has supported them in the past, but it had a presidential election last year, which made Hamid Ghani a president with a four-year term ahead of him, rather than a lame-duck without a future, though there is still the Abdullah wild card. He needs assurances about his future before he dickers. The cost to Afghanistan will be drastic enough, but Pakistan too will suffer, as it has since then. Afghanistan is said to be the graveyard of empires, but Pakistan is not an empire, and has no reason to suffer for imperial ambitions of others. Ghani’s election may now be out of the way, but Trump’s is still to happen. These two elections will determine the trajectory of the peace process. Though Ghani’s swearing in ceremony was legitimized by presence of senior political figures, diplomats and foreign dignitaries including US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and in contrast Abdullah Abdullah’s show was nothing more than a drama but the discord will have consequences for them and damage their position in the national dialogue.

