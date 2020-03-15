Doctors at Chaman, Taftan borders remain alert in wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s borders with Iran (Taftan) and Afghanistan (Chaman) have remained closed while the doctors at the camps have been directed to be alert.

According to details, strict precautionary measures are being taken at the isolation camps along the Taftan and Chaman borders to contain the coronavirus spread.

On the other hand, 155 more people coming from Iran have been shifted to quarantine centre after screening.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has confirmed 29 cases of coronavirus so far.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government and said that there was no need to panic.

The PM took to twitter to announce that he would be addressing the nation soon and will take the people in confidence over the government’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

In his tweet he wrote, “I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19 and will address the nation soon.”

“I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our govt. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic”, he added.

PM Imran said, “We are alert to the dangers & have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world.”