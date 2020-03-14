DHA Quetta project to create many jobs: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai has said that for the first time a comprehensive project like DHA Quetta is to be part of Quetta City. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai has said that for the first time a comprehensive project like DHA Quetta is to be part of Quetta City.

“Located in the vicinity of a special economic zone of CPEC in Quetta, the project will create wide range of employment opportunities,” Governor Balochistan said during the draws of the Defense Housing Authority Quetta Phase One event.

Addressing the audience, the governor said that DHA’s Town Planning is attended by national and international experts, it is going to be established accordance to the modern needs, environmental protection, water conservation and recycling systems, with the principles of contemporary scientific research on style.

He said that here are three major universities, heart and cancer hospital and spacious roads in Balochistan and especially Quetta. “It will provide a thriving residential area so that young people get the best education,” Governor Amanullah Yasinzai said.

Governor Yasinzai further said that it is pleasing that DHA Quetta has allocated a quota of plots for civilian and military martyrs for the first time, which is complimentary and plots for federally-established employees.

“The special discount of five per cent has been announced, the price of the plots and the payment procedure have been kept simple and easy compare to the rest of the higher paid societies,” he added.

Governor Balochistan paid tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of all security agencies which led to lasting peace in the country and the provinces before he inaugurated the DHA Phase one draw by pressing the button.

Later, Brig. Shahid Nawaz presents the souvenir to Governor Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...