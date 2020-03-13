Deteriorating economy bigger threat to national sovereignty than coronavirus: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has on Friday said that deteriorating economy is a bigger threat to the national sovereignty than coronavirus.

The PML-N president maintained that transfer of $ 600 million outside Pakistan is a verification of our concerns. A serious strategy is required to deal with the impact of global loss of $ 9 trillion, he stressed.

“The government’s foolish deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will create further problems to counter the coronavirus outbreak. The national plan of action over the epidemic was delayed.

“The same mistake was made concerning the implications of the global economy on Pakistan due to coronavirus that was committed regarding the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

“The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has already plunged by ten percent, and inevitable harm will be done if appropriate steps are not taken. A national policy is needed at the moment in the light of the global economic challenges.

“The world is fighting against the coronavirus epidemic and the deteriorating economy while our government is battling with media and the opposition.”