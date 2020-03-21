Decoit held after exchange of fire in Quetta

QUETTA: City police after an exchange of fire have arrested an accused and impounded stolen motorcycle and cash from his possession. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: City police after an exchange of fire have arrested an accused and impounded stolen motorcycle and cash from his possession.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema relayed and said that, unknown thieves had snatched about ten hundred thousand rupees from a man Abdul Waheed, when he was on its way to purchase a car from a local outlet.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, all the police stations and patrolling parties have been putted on alert, he said adding during which the police have spotted two motorcyclists near Hali Chowk Quetta.

In response of police`s interdiction, the accused were attempted to escape and opened fire on cops, retaliating fire the police have rounded up one of them, who was identified as Muhammad Qasim resident of Faisalabad Panjab.

Lauding the efforts of cops, DIG said the police have also recovered stolen motorcycle and cash from the possession of accused, while efforts to chase another are underway.

DIG said the police is committed to protect lives and valuables of citizens, praising the efforts of cops, who had taken the part in the said action, the Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan has announced cash prize and appreciation certificates for them.

Like this: Like Loading...