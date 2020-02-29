Decision taken to conduct screening of prisoners in Balochistan jails

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has decided to conduct screening of prisoners in Baluchistan jails amid Coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has decided to conduct screening of prisoners in Baluchistan jails amid Coronavirus.

Talking to a private media channel on Saturday, IG prisons Malik Muhammad Yousaf has said that no jail in the province is overcrowded except Quetta Jail, therefore there is no more disturbing situation regarding Coronavirus.

He said department of prisons has decided to do screening of all prisoners of the province for which letter has been sent to health department.

He further said that spray is being done in all jails of the province besides making arrangements of cleanliness better.

