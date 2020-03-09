DC Duki visits rain-affected areas

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Duki Qurban Ali Magsi on Monday visited the areas being affected by heavy rains and sewerage water and supervised the rescue operation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Duki Qurban Ali Magsi on Monday visited the areas being affected by heavy rains and sewerage water and supervised the rescue operation.

While supervising relief work during the whole day, the DC with the help of rescuers reopened all the outfalls that were blocked due to rain and flood water.

He was accompanied during the rescue operation Assistant Commissioner Duki Syed Asad Shah, Tehsildar Sardar Abdul Majeed Jogezai, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Samandar Khan and other officials.

Urging the authorities to make sure extraction of accumulated water from town and surrounding areas instantaneously, he said at least six generators have been purchased for the sanitary work, while for confronting any eventualities exequatur machines have also been put on standby.

Hailed the efforts of municipal committee officials, he said due to recent spell of downpour several houses had been collapsed within area, luckily there were no causality occurred, while all the concerned authorities have already been put on alert to deal with any emergency.

Like this: Like Loading...