Dawood Panezai appointed PTI Balochistan Deputy Secretary Information

QUETTA: In pursuance of the Clause VIII and Section 1.1.3 of the Constitution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dawood Khan Panezai has been appointed as Central Deputy Secretary Information Balochistan, says a Notification issued by Central Secretary Information, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Notification says, "Dawood Khan is an old party worker.

QUETTA: In pursuance of the Clause VIII and Section 1.1.3 of the Constitution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dawood Khan Panezai has been appointed as Central Deputy Secretary Information Balochistan, says a Notification issued by Central Secretary Information, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Notification says, “Dawood Khan is an old party worker.

He joined party on 12 April, 1996 and held positions like District President Quetta, Provincial Secretary Information, and Central Deputy Secretary Information. He is very active member of PTI with good media PR and access”.

