CSC Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf lauds tribes’ role in peace efforts

QUETTA: Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf and Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah On Saturday visited Kahan and Kachi Canal lauding the support of tribes against menace of terrorism.

QUETTA: Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf and Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah On Saturday visited Kahan and Kachi Canal lauding the support of tribes against menace of terrorism.

During the visit Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf and IG FC Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah have visited newly constructed Basic Health Unit and Boys School in Kahan and inaugurated New Kahan Qilla and Fazal Chal Qilla.

“People of Balochistan have confronted terrorists and defeated scourge of terrorism from this province, security forces praises the support of tribes against armed groups involved in spoiling peace of Balochistan.” Lieutenant General Waseem Asrhaf said while speaking with tribal elders in Kahan area of District Kholu.

“Kahan remained a center point of Kohlu, Dera Bugti and Sibi hence people of this area need infrastructure therefore Fazal Chal highway reconstructed with support of Frontier Corps.” Commander Southern Command added announced to resume construction of Sibi-Kahan highway.

He further said, joint efforts by local tribes and FC Balochistan economic activities being restored in the areas while Kahan Cricket Ground would foster sports activities in the area.

Calling the armed groups took refuge in mountains and waging war against the state Lieutenant General Waseem Asrhaf said, people lured by so-called slogans should take benefits from government’s pardon offer and they should join mainstream in order to develop Balochitan,

“Government of Balochistan has decided to include Kahan in Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme which would benefits local tribes.” CSC said.

The local tribes and elders expressed full confidence over Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps vowed to continue support for security forces.

