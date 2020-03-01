CS Balochistan urges awareness on Coronavirus

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain Retired Fazeel Asghar has said that the provincial government has taken urgent measures regarding Coronavirus prevention, protection and instruction have been issued regarding awareness rising in the public regarding the virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain Retired Fazeel Asghar has said that the provincial government has taken urgent measures regarding Coronavirus prevention, protection and instruction have been issued regarding awareness rising in the public regarding the virus.

Addressing via video link at the National Health Services meeting of the ministry he said that the provincial government has declared Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Quetta as quarantine and Isolation wards and Isolation wards are being set up in hospitals at district level as well.

“273 pilgrims have returned to their native areas after going thorough inspection while 780 people have reached the border, as they will remain in Quarantine for seven days,” Chief Secretary said.

He said that provincial government is serious about preventing the virus and will take every possible measure to stop the virus entering in country۔

“20,000 cross Chaman border every day and the Corona virus has been confirmed in Afghanistan and if the virus is entered into Pakistan by the Chaman Border, it will cause great misery,” he said and asked the authorities to take up the matter with federal government.

The meeting was attended by Commander Southern Command, Chief of Staff General Dilawar, Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Health Waheed Mudassir Malik and others.

Like this: Like Loading...