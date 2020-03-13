CPNE Balochistan demands Centre to resolve their issue

QUETTA: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Balochistan, reviewing the on-going problems faced by the editors & journalists of Balochistan’s local newspapers and freedom of journalisms, demanded from the federal government to resolve their issues. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Balochistan, reviewing the on-going problems faced by the editors & journalists of Balochistan’s local newspapers and freedom of journalisms, demanded from the federal government to resolve their issues.

A CPNE meeting held on Thursday at Quetta Press Club chaired by Anwar Sajidi attended by a number of Editors members. In the meeting Deputy Chairman CPNE Balochistan Arif Baloch, Raza-ur-Rehman, Javed Ahmed, Munir Ahmed Baloch, Ali Lehri, Gulraz Khan, Khalel Ahmed, Naeem Sadiq, Sadiq Baloch and Anwar Khan participated. President PFUJ Shahzad Zulfiqar, President Bochistan Union of Journalist Ayub Tareen, provincial Secretary Information Shah Irfan Gharsheen and Press Secretary to the Chief Minister Balochistan Kamran Asad were also present.

Addressing the meeting Anwar Sajidi said that the newspaper industry is facing through a number of problems in all over the country but especially in Balochistan and the governments are strangulating the media houses by reducing quantum of their advertisements and on the other hand, the government is also trying to pressurize newspapers directly or indirectly.

He said the central government is making efforts to refuse the advertisements for the old well recognized local newspapers while these advertisements were being distributed to their blue-eye newspapers. By using its authority the government has abolished 25% quota of the local newspapers and is also suppressing genuine newspapers in Balochistan, he added.

The meeting has urged the government to adopt judicious policy in this regard by stopping the attacks on the local newspapers. The meeting also expressed its concerns that the government is trying to grab the freedom of media throughout the country through its judicious laws that would never be accepted.

The meeting also said that the Balochistan government is also deliberately preferring other provinces in distribution of its advertisements to suppress its indigenous local newspapers.

The meeting further demanded of the Balochistan government to announce a policy for the local newspaper so that they can survived in their own province.

