COVID-19: Punjab surpasses Sindh as tally nears 1,400

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: As coronavirus cases reached 1,369 across the country, Punjab on Friday surpassed Sindh in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recording 490 cases compared to 440 in Sindh and a death in Faisalabad.

So far, at least 11 people have died of coronavirus: in Punjab, five people have died from the virus— three in Rawalpindi and one each in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

A 22-year-old patient of the coronavirus died in Faisalabad. He was admitted to Ghulam Muhammad Abad Hospital in Faisalabad on Thursday.

By Friday evening, Sindh and Punjab have detected 440 and 490 cases of coronavirus, respectively. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reported 133 and 180 cases so far, with Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir reporting 93 cases. In KP, Mardan has reported the highest number of cases at 79. Islamabad, that has already put few localities under a lockdown, has 27 cases so far.

The district administration in Jhelum has sealed a village after a resident — who had recently travelled to the UK — died from Covid-19 two days ago, said police spokesperson Mohammad Adeel. All the residents of Mohrah Akkrah in Sohawa tehsil are being tested, he said.

Despite the directives by the Sindh and Balochistan government regarding a ban on congregational prayers, citizens flouted the orders and flocked mosques and other places of worship to offer their weekly prayers.

According to a report, gatherings were seen at Faizan-e-Medina — managed by a religious organisation Dawat-e-Islami, in Hyderabad’s Effendi Town.

A congregation was also reportedly held at a jamaat khana of the Bohra community in Burhani Nagar in Hyderabad. By the time the area’s SSP arrived, people had returned home. Police and Rangers personnel were able to restrict congregations in other areas, however.

Meanwhile, major shrines in Hyderabad, including Qadam Gah-i-Maula Ali and Dargah Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Jillani — that are normally thronged by people — remained closed to visitors.

GB GETS AID:

The Chinese government handed over medical equipment and 10 tonnes of other goods to the Gilgit-Baltistan government to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic. GB Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman personally received the aid at the Khunjerab border.

The donated equipment includes five ventilators, 2,000 N95 masks, 200,000 face masks, 2,000 testing kits and 2,000 medical protective kits.

