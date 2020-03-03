Covid-19: Balochistan govt asks private hospitals to set up isolation rooms

QUETTA: As part of precautionary measures to contain likely spread of novel coronavirus in the province, the Balochistan government has directed all private hospitals to set up isolation rooms. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: As part of precautionary measures to contain likely spread of novel coronavirus in the province, the Balochistan government has directed all private hospitals to set up isolation rooms.

The provincial health authorities wrote a letter to the private health facilities across the province to establish isolation rooms as well as spread awareness about the infection symptoms among patients visiting them.

The hospitals have been instructed to keep the provincial corona directorate posted about persons with the virus symptoms.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in his tweet confirmed a 5th case of COVID-19 in the country.

Chairing a meeting of an emergency core group to prevent coronavirus, he said all necessary steps are being taken in this regard.

All relevant agencies and health department of the provinces will have to do their best to deal with the outbreak, said Mirza and urged the masses to take precautions and follow the hygiene principles.

He said so far only five cases have been reported in the country and every possible measure is being taken to limit the outbreak.

It must be noted that Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the country since last week.

