COVID 19 Awareness: GoB establishes Control-Room in Quetta

QUETTA: Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Meer Liaquat Shahwani has announced that provincial government has established a functional control-room in Quetta in order to keep keen monitoring over Coronavirus deepening situation adding health department completes screening of 76587 people at Taftan border. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Meer Liaquat Shahwani has announced that provincial government has established a functional control-room in Quetta in order to keep keen monitoring over Coronavirus deepening situation adding health department completes screening of 76587 people at Taftan border.

“15 suspected cases being tested in Reference Lab in which 12 cases tested negative while 3412 people were kept in Quarantine established at Pak-Iran border.” Liaquat Shahwani said while briefing the media on Monday during International Anti-Tuberculous (TB) Day.

Accompanied with Dr. Ahmed Wali, Dr. Saeedaullah and President PFUJ Shahzad Zulfiqar, the spokesman claimed fortunately not a single COVID 19 case reported in Balochistan.

“Health department has established a control room in Civil Secretariat in order to keep close monitoring over Coronavirus situation while deputy commissioners of provincial along with Iran and Afghan border in-contact with health department.” Shahwani added.

“Provincial Government has been establishing a Quarantine in Lasbela district because the area near to Karachi where Corona cases being reported while Sheikh Zahid Hospital has been declared as Quarantine where pilgrims would be screened-out.” The spokesman said added provincial government has established a Reference Lab in Fatima Jinnah Hospital where suspected corona cases being tested.

Sharing views on public awareness regarding spread of Coronavirus Liaquat Shahwani said, 1157 health staff being trained in order to aware masses regarding safety precautions from Novel Coronavirus.

Calling unity and reiteration against fatal virus the spokesman said, the virus was being soared globally hence we need unity in order to defeat the outbreak stressing upon media to support in preventing coronavirus.

Talking on the provincial TB Control Program the Chairman Balochistan TB Control Program Dr. Ahmed Wali said, fortunately Balochistan remained on top in preventing Tuberculosis in the province added total 10,160 patients in Balochistan diagnose with TB who were being treated.

“We have installed 35 latest machinery In order to carry-out TB tests across Balochistan while total 17 TB Control Centers fully functional in the province.” Dr. Ahmed Wali added.

Like this: Like Loading...