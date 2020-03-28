Couple gunned down in Chagai

QUETTA: Couple was shot dead by unknown armed men in Balochistan`s district Chagai on Saturday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Couple was shot dead by unknown armed men in Balochistan`s district Chagai on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, during patrolling in Dhal mountainous area of Tehsil-Chagai district Chagai, the Levies men recovered dead bodies of a young man and a woman, the both had been shot and killed by unknown armed men and later their bodies were dumped in Dhal area.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the both were identified local residents of Chaghi, later the bodies were handed over to heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

The Levies has lodged the case and started further investigation.

