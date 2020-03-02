Coronavirus threat: Friendship Gate at Pak-Afghan border remains closed

QUETTA: After Iran, Pak-Afghan friendship gate in Chaman closed for a week, as movement between both the countries, including trade will be suspended for a period of one week. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

1731 pilgrims who entered Pakistan from the Pak Iran border in Taftan.

have been placed in Quarantine at the Pakistan House on Sunday, as 1331 Pakistanis were permitted to enter country, while trade remain suspended between both countries. The border of Pakistan and Iran in Taftan was closed after the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran. Five points for the crossing border, were closed by the authorities.

“None of the people who have cross Pak-Afghan border so far have shown any symptoms of coronavirus,” officials told by adding that medical check-points have been set up at Pak-Afghan Borders, as screening of all persons is being ensured. Isolation ward has been set up at Pak Afghan Friendship Gate as well.

So far the number of people entering Pakistan from Iran has reached close to 2,000 at different times. Last day, 1331 people were allowed to come to Pakistan via Taftan border. Most of the people who entered Pakistan from Iran were pilgrims, who have been shifted to Quarantine center for 14 days, as they are under observation of a team of doctors.

According to the sources, none of the people entering in Pakistan from Iran have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Government of Balochistan has directed the officials to established isolation wards in all districts while providing health equipment, while measures are being taken in advance to stop coronavirus from infecting people.

In Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Hospital, testing kits have installed to test suspected patients. An isolation ward has also been established in Shaikh Zyad hospital, officials told.

