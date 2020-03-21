Coronavirus spray campaign starts across Balochistan

QUETTA: Special spray campaign as preventive measures for Coronavirus, started in Harnai, Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad and other parts of the province on Saturday. Campaign was launched on the instructions of chief minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There is much to learn about the novel corona virus that causes corona virus (COVID-19). Based on what is currently known about the novel corona virus and similar corona viruses that cause SARS and MERS, spread from person-to-person with these viruses happens most frequently among close contacts (within about 6 feet).

This type of transmission occurs via respiratory droplets. On the other hand, transmission of novel corona virus to persons from surfaces contaminated with the virus has not been documented. Transmission of corona virus occurs much more commonly through respiratory droplets than through fomites.

Current evidence suggests that novel corona virus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials. Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.

Community members can practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks) with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions.

Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.

