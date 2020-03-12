Coronavirus: Sindh Health Dept issues advisory for educational institutions

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department on Thursday has issued advisory in a wake to prevent spread of deadly coronavirus in the province.

According to the advisory, any student or employee of all public and private school, college or university who has arrived in Pakistan within last fifteen days from abroad or has a family member who has arrived from abroad, he/she shall not be allowed to send their children to schools, colleges and universities till they complete 14 days stay in their home after arrival in Pakistan as a measure of quarantine.

All parents shall inform the concerned institutes if there is a history of travel of a family member.

Any student, family or employee of all public and private schools, colleges and universities of Sindh province having cough or body ache or fever or shortness of breath or flu shall not be allowed to enter school premises.

Moreover, any employee of public and private schools, colleges and universities having Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or Asthma must avoid attending school, college or university. They are advised to remain at their home.

All students and employees of public and private schools. colleges and universities must avoid gatherings and crowded spaces. There should be minimum space of 1 metre (about 3 feet) between adjacent seating at all the institutes.

All must perform hand hygiene frequently with soap and water or a hand sanitizer.

Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing with your flexed elbow or use a tissue. Dispose of the tissue immediately after use. Please avoid spitting and avoid touching your face.

There should be a health desk for health education, screening and awareness regarding COVID-19 to be established by students and employees of public and private schools, colleges and universities.

The Deputy Commissioner concerned, as per provisions under Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, may exercise his authority to ensure all these preventive measures for prevention of COVID-19 spread.