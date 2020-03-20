Coronavirus scare: Islamabad High Court orders release of prisoners facing trial over minor crimes

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the release of prisoners on bail, who are facing trial for minor crimes.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minullah heard the case regarding the release of 1,362 prisoners in overcrowded jails, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During the hearing, the court inquired from the officials if the prisoners, who are facing jail-time without indictment, could be released.

To which Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that at the Adiala jail, no prisoner has been infected with the virus.

IHC judge Minullah said that in China, the coronavirus outbreak worsened after it affected the prisoners.

In the same vein, the judge said that when unnecessary imprisonments take place jails run out of space.

He continued that the prisons in Pakistan are in dire straits and if (God forbid) any prisoner becomes infected then the situation will get out of control.

While responding to the Advocate General Islamabad’s query regarding those who are under NAB trial, the IHC judge said that the court has already told the authority to avoid ‘unnecessary arrests’.

The court also ordered the release of those suspects who are in police custody.