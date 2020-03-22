Coronavirus pandemic: Announcement about lockdown in Sindh to be made today, says CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali on Sunday said that lockdown in the province is the only option to save precious lives.

In a statement issued after a meeting, the chief minister said we are taking this important decision in the interest of people and hoped that the public will support the government.

The provincial authorities have also sought help from the army to ensure compliance of its orders as chief minister’s appeal on Friday to the masses to stay indoors was ignored.

There are 292 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sindh, highest from all the other province.

“We are about to take major and difficult decisions for the safety of people,” Murad said adding that the government is concerned about the welfare of the masses.

“There’s no option but to impose lockdown in the province and I will announce this later today,” Murad said and urged the masses to stay home. No one will be allowed to hit the road with any reason strong reason.

“A supervisory team is being constuituted to be headed by a Grade-20 officer, said the chief minister. Other departments can contact the officials in case of any difficulty in service delivery.”

The chief minister said only 2500 people have been tested so far in the province. “We are increasing the capacity and making it available at all the divisional headquarters in the province.”

The government is aware of the consequences of these strict measures and are taking necessary steps in this regard, he said. Control rooms would be established at the offices of DG Rangers Sindh and IG Police.

CM Murad also directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of utilities, TV cable, mobile services, telephone and electricity.

Banks would remain opened and ATM services will not be shut down, he said.

Army’s help sought

The Sindh government has requested the federal government for the deployment of military personnel in the province.

“In the wake of the prevailing situation of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the province, the Province of Sindh requires the services of Armed Forces in aid of civil power under Article 245 of Constitution read with Section 131 (a) of Criminal Procedure Code. The details of the requirement will be communicated in due course after assessment in coordination with the quarters concerned,” the letter read.

“It is, therefore, requested to kindly accord approval for deployment of armed forces in aid to Civil Power in the Province of Sindh.”