Coronavirus: Pakistan under partial lockdown, unnecessary movement restricted

LAHORE : The whole country is under partial lockdown to counter the coronavirus pandemic and unnecessary movement outside by people has been restricted,

The implementation of lockdown in Punjab started at 09:00 AM today as government and private offices, shopping malls and recreational places remain closed.

Inter and intra city movement has been halted whereas social, religious and other gatherings are banned. All small and big markets are closed along with public transport and metro bus service.

Pillion riding has been banned. The lockdown will continue till April 7, 09:00 AM.

On the other hand, medical stores, pharmaceutical factories, grocery stores, milk, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open.

According to the Punjab Home Department notification, security agencies, health department employees and journalists have been given exemption from the lockdown.

Call centers are allowed to work with fifty percent workers and without any public dealing. Only those government employees are permitted to go outside who possess valid permits.

One person from a family is allowed to visit the market to buy essentials and two persons to buy medicine and grocery. Two individuals are allowed to remain with patient in case of emergency while two persons including a driver are permitted to move outside with disabled people.

People are allowed to perform religious rituals such as funeral prayers and burial of the deceased. Welfare organizations like Edhi, Saylani and those who provide free meals remain functional.

Banks have been allowed to operate with limited staff, however, their timings have been reduced from 10:00 AM to 04:30 PM. If any bank employee is tested positive for coronavirus, the branch will be shut down but ATM and online services will not be halted. All bank employees are directed to keep their CNIC and employment card with them.

Sindh, including Karachi, remains locked down for second day. Markets in all cities are closed and locomotion is halted.

Balochistan will remain under lockdown till April 7 and the provincial government has barred unnecessary movement. Ban on pillion riding is also under consideration.

Markets and public transport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also shut as people have been directed by the government to isolate themselves at homes.

Pakistan Army has been deployed across the country after the lockdown. The interior ministry said in its notification that the civil administration had requested for the army’s help.

Contingents of Pakistan Army are performing duties in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.