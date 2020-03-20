Coronavirus outbreak: Work together CM Kamal urges opposition parties

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan receives briefing regarding the preventive measures against Corona virus, as he directs concern officials to take every possible measure for the prevention of deadly virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan receives briefing regarding the preventive measures against Corona virus, as he directs concern officials to take every possible measure for the prevention of deadly virus.

A meeting of the Apex Committee Balochistan was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said that all the possible measures must be taken to prevent spread of Corona virus in province. “Negligence will not be tolerated in this regard,” he added.

He said that government is contact with all the stakeholders to overcome crisis, all the government’s machinery has already been activated.

He said that Health Emergency is imposed in the province. “Medical equipment can be purchased through the emergence clause.

The Chief Minister Balochistan said that there is nothing more valuable than human life, doctors are working on the front-line, who need encouragement.

“We have to focus not only on Quetta but whole province from the Corona virus.

He said that the administrative secretaries for each division have been appointed as the focal person.

The Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said that the opposition must avoid politics on the sensitive issue.

“Opposition should not mislead the people. Support the government to help overcome this outbreak,” he added.

