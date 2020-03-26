Coronavirus outbreak: Sindh government bans congregational prayers in mosques till April 5

KARACHI: The Sindh government banned congregational prayers in mosques across the province from March 27, 2020 till April 5, 2020. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: The Sindh government banned congregational prayers in mosques across the province from March 27, 2020 till April 5, 2020.

The announcement was made by Sindh information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. “Only three to five persons will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques,” he said.

The decision comes a few hours after federal minister for religious affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri announced that the government had decided to ‘restrain’ congregational prayers in mosques across the country.

“It has been decided with consensus that Friday prayers will be ‘restrained’,” said Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri during a news conference. “Only mosques’ administration staff and a limited number of worshippers will be allowed to pray inside mosques,” he added.

He clarified that mosques will not be closed but prayers and zikr will continue inside them. Dr Qadri said that the decision had been taken in consultation with ulema belonging to various schools of thought.

“Ulema have been told to tell people to pray inside their homes,” he said. “It is not only the job of the government to control coronavirus but also of the people.”

The minister said that various programmes, classes and examinations across various madressahs in Pakistan had been postponed in light of the outbreak.

