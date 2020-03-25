Coronavirus outbreak: Shahbaz, Bilawal to attend parliamentary leaders meeting

ISLAMABAD: A joint sitting of political leaders from the National Assembly and Senate to discuss and constitute a parliamentary committee that will oversee the national response to the coronavirus epidemic and its impact on the national economy will be held today via video link.

Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif and Mushahidullah Khan will attend the meeting on behalf of the PML-N, while Bilawal Bhutto and Senator Sherry Rehman will participate on behalf of the PPP. Senior leaders of other parties are also expected to be in attendance.

The decision to forge a consensus on the national strategy was taken amidst growing calls for a lock-down in the country and the rapid spread of COVID-19, which has so far affected more than 1,000 people across Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had called the meeting last week, inviting parliamentary leaders to parliament house for an in-camera briefing on the impacts of COVID-19.

A formal notice was sent to all parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly as well as the Senate of Pakistan.

However, due to the growing severity of the virus’s spread, the format of the meeting was changed to a video conference. Parliamentary leaders have now been requested to ensure their presence.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health and Director General National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have been invited to attend the meeting to brief the parliamentary leaders.

On Tuesday, all major political parties except the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had also participated in a multi-party conference jointly organized by PML-N and PPP on the issue.

The joint declaration called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to play his role as the prime minister of Pakistan, and not only of Islamabad Capital Territory and to curb the menace of coronavirus through immediate complete lockdown of the country instead of wasting further time.

The participants emphasised that there should be a national approach, with no province left out of the consultative loop and suggested that PM Imran should call a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on a daily basis, so that all federating units are taken on board and no one is left out.

The participating parties endorsed PML-N’s national strategy recommendations, which had been presented by Shahbaz Sharif.

All parties had urged the restoration of local government in Punjab, which are closer to communities and can play an effective role in any community-related initiative.