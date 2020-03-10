Coronavirus: KP locals who arrived from Iran quarantined in Balochistan

TAFTAN Authorities have quarantined 34 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) locals, who arrived from Iran, in Balochistan till March 10 in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic,

According to the KP Health Department, the individuals belong to different districts of the province and the step has been taken as a precautionary measure. The officials told that all persons are healthy and no symptoms of the virus have been observed as yet.

The health department further told that the provincial government of KP is closely in contact with the federal and the Balochistan governments.

It is pertinent here to mention that nine more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Karachi on Monday, taking the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country to 16.

Sindh Health Department confirmed the cases as the number of affectees in the province surged to 13. One patient has successfully recovered and has been discharged from hospital while 12 are still under treatment.

According to sources, six persons infected with coronavirus reached Karachi from Syria via Doha while three other arrived in the city from London via Dubai.