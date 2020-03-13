Coronavirus fear: KP cabinet decides to close all educational institutions across province

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday has decided to close all the public and private educational institutions across the province to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision was taken during a cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan. The participants have also decided to ban official ceremonies and meeting of prisoners with their families.

Meanwhile, CM Mehmood Khan told that the situation is under control and urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures instead of taking tension.

On the other hand, the government of Sindh has confirmed another case of coronavirus after which, the toll in Pakistan has reached 21.

A 52-year-old patient had arrived from Islamabad two days ago and was tested positive today.

This brings the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh out of which 13 are in stable condition while two have been discharged, the department of Health and Population Welfare in Sindh tweeted.

It is to be mentioned here that the number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 125,293, with 4,600 deaths, across 125 countries and territories, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Asia recorded a total of 90,765 cases (3,253 deaths), Europe 22,969 cases (947 deaths), the Middle East 9,880 cases (364 deaths), US and Canada 1,194 cases (29 deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 197 cases (two deaths), Oceania 155 cases (three deaths), Africa 130 cases (two deaths).